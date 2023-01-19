Pakistan face Saudi Arabia in women’s international football tournament today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will face Saudi Arabia in their last game of the Women’s International Friendly Football Tournament today (Thursday).
After losing to Mauritius, Pakistan team members pinned their hopes on a chance to take the trophy home.
The four-nation friendly tournament featuring Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Comoros, and Mauritius kicked off last week at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Al-Khobar city. This is the first such event held in the kingdom since it launched its national football league for women in 2020.
Undefeated Saudi Arabia are leading the tournament with two wins from two matches, beating Mauritius 1-0 and Comoros 2-0. Pakistan started on a high note, winning the first match of the tournament against Comoros on Wednesday, but losing to Mauritius 2-1 on Sunday.
Talking to Arab News, Pakistani midfielder Suha Irani spoke about the loss against Mauritius but said the team was learning the right lessons from it.
“The first step is to get over that loss and realize that we’re still in this tournament, we still have a chance to win the trophy,” she said.
Irani also spoke about her experience of visiting the kingdom, and described Saudi Arabia as a “very wonderful country.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 19, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.65
|239.15
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|172.5
|173.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.79
|611.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185.3
|186.65
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.19
|29.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.46
|2.50
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|744.87
|749.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.69
|146.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.06
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.68
|63.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.07
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
