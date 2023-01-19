Pakistan face Saudi Arabia in women’s international football tournament today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will face Saudi Arabia in their last game of the Women’s International Friendly Football Tournament today (Thursday).

After losing to Mauritius, Pakistan team members pinned their hopes on a chance to take the trophy home.

The four-nation friendly tournament featuring Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Comoros, and Mauritius kicked off last week at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Al-Khobar city. This is the first such event held in the kingdom since it launched its national football league for women in 2020.

Undefeated Saudi Arabia are leading the tournament with two wins from two matches, beating Mauritius 1-0 and Comoros 2-0. Pakistan started on a high note, winning the first match of the tournament against Comoros on Wednesday, but losing to Mauritius 2-1 on Sunday.

Talking to Arab News, Pakistani midfielder Suha Irani spoke about the loss against Mauritius but said the team was learning the right lessons from it.

“The first step is to get over that loss and realize that we’re still in this tournament, we still have a chance to win the trophy,” she said.

Irani also spoke about her experience of visiting the kingdom, and described Saudi Arabia as a “very wonderful country.”