Babar Azam moves up in ICC Test batters rankings

Babar Azam has moved up to fourth place in the most recent ICC Test batters rankings following the completion of a one-off Test match between England and Ireland.

Joe Root's rating points decreased a little despite his great performance in one innings of the aforementioned Test in which he scored 56 runs.

Root dropped from first place to fifth in the standings as a result of his rating points dropping from 871 to 861.

Babar Azam managed to overtake Root in the meantime and move up to fourth place in the ICC Test batting rankings with 862 rating points.

Ollie Pope celebrated a double century, moving up 10 ranks to 23rd (637) as a result. Ben Duckett, another centurion, moved up eight places to 34th (with a rating of 602) as a consequence.

A lot of players received increases in their player rankings as a result of Ireland's reaction with the bat. With his 86*, Andy McBrine gained 28 positions (282 points), while Mark Adair gained 32 positions (76*) with his 88.

The top-ranked Test players in each discipline are expected to appear in the World Test Championship Final at The Oval, along with a few players who are expected to rise in the rankings.

Marnus Labuschagne of Australia enters the winner-takes-all match as the top-ranked batter in the world, with teammate Steve Smith in third place and 43 rating points down of Labuschagne's aggregate of 915.