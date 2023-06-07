Babar Azam moves up in ICC Test batters rankings

Babar Azam has moved up to fourth place in the most recent ICC Test batters rankings following the completion of a one-off Test match between England and Ireland.
Joe Root's rating points decreased a little despite his great performance in one innings of the aforementioned Test in which he scored 56 runs.
Root dropped from first place to fifth in the standings as a result of his rating points dropping from 871 to 861.
Babar Azam managed to overtake Root in the meantime and move up to fourth place in the ICC Test batting rankings with 862 rating points.
Ollie Pope celebrated a double century, moving up 10 ranks to 23rd (637) as a result. Ben Duckett, another centurion, moved up eight places to 34th (with a rating of 602) as a consequence.
A lot of players received increases in their player rankings as a result of Ireland's reaction with the bat. With his 86*, Andy McBrine gained 28 positions (282 points), while Mark Adair gained 32 positions (76*) with his 88.
The top-ranked Test players in each discipline are expected to appear in the World Test Championship Final at The Oval, along with a few players who are expected to rise in the rankings.
Marnus Labuschagne of Australia enters the winner-takes-all match as the top-ranked batter in the world, with teammate Steve Smith in third place and 43 rating points down of Labuschagne's aggregate of 915.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 07, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|302.9
|306.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|376
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.46
|767.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.09
|937.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|222.5
|225
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 177,695 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207, 257.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,100
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.