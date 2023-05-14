PCB to retain Babar Azam as captain till World Cup 2023

LAHORE - Babar Azam, one of Pakistan's most accomplished captains, will remain in charge of the team till the World Cup 2023, which is set to take place in India later this year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which has not yet made an official announcement but media reports suggests it has decided to trust Babar as the team's captain until the mega event.

Along with serving as the team's captain during the World Cup, he will also represent the team in all competitions and series building up to the major event.

These include the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, and the Asia Cup that Pakistan will host in September.

Babar Azam led the national team to the World No. 1 position in ODIs (for only a few hours), and he is invincible in the format's batting order.

The choice to keep Babar as captain put an end to any rumours that the PCB was contemplating other candidates or that more than one person was vying for the prized job.

Additionally, media reports also suggests that Babar has already been taken into confidence over the decision.