Sadpara climbs Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen

Sajid Sadpara, a renowned mountaineer from Pakistan, accomplished a historic feat by scaling Mount Everest on Sunday in Nepal without using supplemental oxygen or Sherpa assistance. He is the first Pakistani to achieve this milestone.

Sajid has already summited four eight-thousanders without supplemental oxygen, including K2, Gasherbrum-I, Gasherbrum-II, and Manaslu. This accomplishment fulfills his late father Mohammad Ali Sadpara's dream, who was also a legendary mountaineer.

In another achievement, Naila Kiani, a Pakistani mountaineer, became the first non-Nepalese climber to scale Mount Everest in this mountaineering season. She is the second woman from Pakistan to summit the peak after Samina Baig, who accomplished the feat in 2013.

Kiani, who is a mother of two, a banker in Dubai, and a boxer, has already scaled five eight-thousanders, including K2, Gasherbrum I and II, and Annapurna I. She is currently aiming to climb Lhotse, which is the fourth tallest mountain at 8,516 meters.