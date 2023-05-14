US Embassy in Islamabad cancels consular appointments, puts Americans on alert

ISLAMABAD – The US Embassy in Islamabad on Sunday cancelled all routine consular appointments for Monday (May 15) due to the prevailing law and order situation in the federal capital.

Keeping in view the possible road closures and traffic delays, the embassy issued a security notice on Sunday.

The advisory says the embassy is still open and accessible for emergency services but personnel movements are limited to official business and mission-critical travel only.

The letter also says that US Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore are available for routine consular appointments.

It warned US citizens that there would be mobile phone service outages and advised them to prepare contingency communication arrangements if they are travelling in-country.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led by Fazlur Rehman has announced a "peaceful" sit-in outside the Supreme Court on Monday (tomorrow) against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for "facilitating" and giving "VIP protocol" to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.