India refuses to play Pakistan in Legends Championship semi-final

LONDON – India continues to politicise sports against Pakistan, once again refusing to play in the semi-final of the World Championship of Legends.

Earlier, India had also boycotted the group-stage match against Pakistan.

During an Asian Council meeting chaired by Mohsin Naqvi, India not only participated but also agreed to play the scheduled matches. However, Indian media, politicians, and former cricketers have since expressed outrage, harshly criticizing the Indian cricket board.

In the ongoing World Championship of Legends in Birmingham, England, India has again refused to face Pakistan — this time in the semi-final. Previously, the Indian team had declined to play the group match against Pakistan, giving them a walkover.

With India’s refusal to play the semi-final, Pakistan will now automatically advance to the final of the World Championship of Legends.

According to Indian media, five players have refused to play the semi-final against Pakistan. These include captain Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan.

Earlier in the tournament, some Indian players had also refused to play against Pakistan in the first stage. They had demanded that Shahid Afridi should not be included in Pakistan’s playing XI.