Pakistan reach Blind T20 World Cup final

Pakistan’s blind cricket team reached the final of the T20 World Cup.

In the first semi-final played at Multan Cricket Stadium, Nepal batted first and scored 94 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Durga Datta Paudel was the top scorer for Nepal with 40 runs.

For Pakistan, Motiullah took 3 wickets, while Babar Munir claimed 1 wicket.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Team comfortably chased the target in the 6th over without losing any wickets. Kamran Akhtar scored 63, and Babar Ali made 32 runs.

The second semi-final of the event will be played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.