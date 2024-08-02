Pakistan Street Child football team reaches semi-final of Norway Cup 2024

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Street Child football team continued impressive performance as it has qualified for semi-final of the Norway Cup on Friday.
The national street child team defeated the German team 3-2 in a thrilling match as the team green posted a game-changing goal in the last minute.
The national team scored its first goal in the first half of the match and made two in second half. Muhammad Kashif scored 2 goals while Muhammad Junaid scored one to ensure Pakistan’s qualification for the semi-final round.
The semi-final round will be played tonight.
A day earlier, it qualified for the quarterfinals of the Norway Cup after beating Strindheim Toppfotball of Norway by 3-2.
The national team won the match against Norway with a last second goal.
Obaidullah, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Isa scored one goal each on behalf for the national street child football team to book place in the quarterfinals.
It is recalled that the national team remained undefeated in the 2023 event.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 2, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.65 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved up to 357.80 for buying, and 357.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.80
|357.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
