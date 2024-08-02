Pakistan Street Child football team reaches semi-final of Norway Cup 2024

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Street Child football team continued impressive performance as it has qualified for semi-final of the Norway Cup on Friday.

The national street child team defeated the German team 3-2 in a thrilling match as the team green posted a game-changing goal in the last minute.

The national team scored its first goal in the first half of the match and made two in second half. Muhammad Kashif scored 2 goals while Muhammad Junaid scored one to ensure Pakistan’s qualification for the semi-final round.

The semi-final round will be played tonight.

A day earlier, it qualified for the quarterfinals of the Norway Cup after beating Strindheim Toppfotball of Norway by 3-2.

The national team won the match against Norway with a last second goal.

Obaidullah, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Isa scored one goal each on behalf for the national street child football team to book place in the quarterfinals.

It is recalled that the national team remained undefeated in the 2023 event.