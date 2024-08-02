Government announces Rs 5 million aid for families of missing persons

The government has decided to grant Rs 5 million to each family of missing persons to alleviate their financial difficulties under the "National Consensus and Legal Resolution" initiative.

This aid will be provided to families whose members have been missing for over five years. Although the state claims no responsibility for the missing individuals, it expresses solidarity with the affected families.

According to government sources, a committee led by former PDM government minister Azam Nazir Tarar made this decision. The data on missing persons is maintained under the Inquiry Act, which includes 2,269 cases. Of these, 1,000 cases have been pending for more than five years and will be prioritized for resolution.

The federal cabinet has decided to provide this aid to 1,000 missing persons' families. If the missing person was the head of the household, NADRA will issue a legal certificate to address inheritance issues.

In Punjab, out of 1,681 missing persons, 1,418 cases have been resolved, 263 are pending, and 56 cases are in court. In Sindh, out of 1,823 missing persons, 1,645 cases have been resolved, 178 are pending, and 232 cases are in court. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there are 3,548 missing persons cases, with 2,231 resolved, 1,317 pending, and 203 in court. In Balochistan, out of 2,798 cases, 2,623 have been resolved, 436 are pending, and three cases are in court.

Islamabad has 381 cases, with 322 resolved, 59 pending, and 31 in court. In Azad Kashmir, out of 70 cases, 56 have been resolved and 14 are pending. In Gilgit-Baltistan, out of 10 cases, 8 have been resolved and 2 are pending.

The mechanism for distributing this grant is being finalized. The families of missing persons are presenting their details to the commission. The commission, established under the Inquiry Act of 2011, has resolved 78% of enforced disappearance cases, with 22% still pending.

The government, in collaboration with international human rights organizations and civil society, formed this commission. The government has now initiated a rehabilitation program for the families of missing persons to alleviate their suffering, with the cabinet approving this package to support them. The state maintains it has no missing persons in custody.

Government sources state that this decision aims to resolve the legal issues faced by the families of missing persons. NADRA will issue an "Absence Certificate" for matters related to property and inheritance.

While the state and government deny any involvement in these disappearances, they are taking measures to support the families under a "motherhood policy." The financial support and rehabilitation grant have been introduced with national consensus. Each family will receive Rs 5 million.

Some missing persons fell victim to terrorism, while others joined terrorist groups or were killed in operations. Organizations like Chhipa and Edhi have buried 44,000 unidentified bodies since 2010. Missing persons include those who went to fight or fled to mountains, through no fault of their families.

In India, 347,000 people are missing; in the USA, 193,000; and in the UK, 241,000. If a missing person returns, the family will not be required to repay the grant.

Out of 2,269 missing persons cases, 1,269 remain unresolved. The government will review these cases every two years. Of the total 10,311 missing persons cases, 8,042 have been resolved, with 2,269 still pending and 525 court cases ongoing. Investigations have revealed that some missing persons died or are in prison.

The financial aid will be disbursed to families in the presence of the commission chairman, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Human Rights, and joint secretaries from three ministries. This decision was made considering the dire conditions of the families of missing persons.