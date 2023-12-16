Sarfraz Bugti resigns as caretaker interior minister to take part in Elections 2024

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan witnessed a surprising turn of events on Friday including Supreme Court's ruling on polls and announcement of elections, and then Sarfraz Bugti stepped down as caretaker interior minister.

Former senator tendered his resignation to interim prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on December 13 which was accepted late Friday.

Bugti decided to resign from the coveted post to take part in the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8 as stepping down from the position in the caretaker setup is requisite to participate in elections.

Reports in local media said several other ministers will also quit the caretaker setup before the elections.

First was the Balochistan caretaker minister for sports and youth affairs Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani who also resigned from his post.

Jamal also stepped down to contest general elections from his constituency.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the schedule of the February 8 general elections on the orders of the Supreme Court.