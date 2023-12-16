Search

PAKvAUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Pakistan all out for 271, trailing by 216 runs in Perth Test

10:05 AM | 16 Dec, 2023
PAKvAUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Pakistan all out for 271, trailing by 216 runs in Perth Test
PERTH – Aussies are in a commanding position on Day 3 of the maiden Test against Pakistan in Perth as visitors were bowled out for 271 on Saturday to trail hosts by 216 runs.

Nathan Lyon moved to 499 Test wickets in the first game against Pakistan. He remaind best of the bowlers with excellent figures of 3-66.

Pakistan started the day at 132-2 after a solid foundation in chasing the 487 but faced several blows for Australia’s top-class attack.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq resumed on 38 and middle order Khurram Shahzad on seven following captain Shan Masood’s return before stumps on Friday.

Khurram, on his maiden game, returned early as Pat Cummins took out his middle stump in the first over.

Pakistan was left behind after a slow start. Opener Imam-ul-Haq stood firm but he departed on 62. Mitchell Marsh outclassed Babar Azam as visitors suffered blow in the first Test on Saturday.

At lunch, Pakistan was 203-6 with Saud Shakeel and Salman Agha, still 262 runs behind.

Pakistan started on 132-2 after building a solid foundation but are facing hard time against Australia’s fierce bowling attack.

Earlier, seasoned player Sarfaraz Ahmed lasted for mere 6 balls, as Mitchell Starc sent former skipper in no time.

Pakistan has struggled in Test series in Australia and hasn’t won a Test in the country since 1995.

12:49 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood takes charge as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

