Former Punjab governor Latif Khosa set to join PTI 'to contest next polls'

10:38 AM | 16 Dec, 2023
Former Punjab governor Latif Khosa set to join PTI 'to contest next polls'
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – In what appears to be a big blow to Pakistan Peoples Party, former Punjab governor and lawyer Latif Khosa has announced to formally join Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Khosa, 77, announced joining the former ruling party in a talk show. Sharing his views in a program on Dawn TV, he announced joining PTI soon, and mentioned that he will officially announce his next big move in a press conference.

The seasoned politician revealed that Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf requested him to join party for quite some time, and he is having final words with friends and family these days. 

Khosa added that it is yet to be decided whether he will contest the election on PTI ticket or his sons will participate in the election.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) issued a show-cause notice to Khosa for representing former prime minister Imran Khan in graft case.

The estranged PTI leaders Khosa and Aitzaz Ahsan has also avoided PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting in Lahore.

Khosa made the daring move when hundreds of leaders from Tehreek-e-Insaf quit the party in the biggest setback following May 9 attacks.

