Bilawal fires Latif Khosa as head of PPP's legal wing

Sardar Latif Khosa has been ousted as president of the People's Lawyer Forum(PLF) by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as a result of his controversial comments towards the coalition government.

Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, the PPP Secretary General, has now been assigned extra responsibility for the position.

The PPP Chairman Secretariat also sent a notification regarding new appointment.

However, there are no official remarks from PPP about Khosa's ouster but it is believed that his recent interviews and his criticism on the coalition government, particularly the PML-N on judicial affairs, did not sit well with the PPP leadership.

Khosa has consistently and quietly criticised the coalition government's policies and actions in the guise of reporting the truth. He has been extremely outspoken about them.