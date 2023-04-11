Bilawal fires Latif Khosa as head of PPP's legal wing

Sardar Latif Khosa has been ousted as president of the People's Lawyer Forum(PLF) by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as a result of his controversial comments towards the coalition government.
Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, the PPP Secretary General, has now been assigned extra responsibility for the position.
The PPP Chairman Secretariat also sent a notification regarding new appointment.
However, there are no official remarks from PPP about Khosa's ouster but it is believed that his recent interviews and his criticism on the coalition government, particularly the PML-N on judicial affairs, did not sit well with the PPP leadership.
Khosa has consistently and quietly criticised the coalition government's policies and actions in the guise of reporting the truth. He has been extremely outspoken about them.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 11, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.15
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|760.96
|768.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.89
|42.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42
|42.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.45
|36.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|929.58
|938.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.98
|65.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.34
|181.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.17
|751.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.98
|318.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.43
|8.58
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,380 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,732.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
