Aitzaz inquires after Imran in Lahore, says Punjab govt and police made blunders in Khan's case

LAHORE – Senior lawyer and politician Aitzaz Ahsan on Tuesday met PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence and inquired after him.

The former prime minister was discharged from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital on Monday. He was rushed to the hospital after he sustained bullet wounds during his party's long march in Wazirabad last week.

On Monday, the Punjab Police registered an FIR on the directives of the Supreme Court. The apex court warned the provincial government of action if it fails to register the FIR within 24 hours.

Speaking to the media after his meeting with Khan, Ahsan said the Punjab government and the police committed blunders in the gun attack case.

He said, “I came here just to inquire after Imran Khan who is my neighbour.” He said he did not seek permission from his political party to visit his neighbour.

Regarding the First Information Report (FIR) lodged after the Wazirabad gun attack, the senior lawyer said that strict action must be taken against the SHO who failed to register the FIR in five days.

He said the complainant has the right to nominate anyone in the FIR and later the names of the nominated persons could be removed upon further investigation if found not guilty.

The PPP leader said, “Accused Naveed was apparently reading a script like a parrot. I feel that lives of Naveed and the person who recorded his statement are in danger.”