PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Senator
Share
ISLAMABAD – PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Tuesday announced resignation from the parliament after it emerged that the party was unhappy with his political position.
Khokhar has been critical of the government since its inception. He also refrained from becoming a state minister in April after the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister.
In a series of tweets, the PPP leader said he met a senior leader from the party today, who told him that the party leadership "wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate".
“Met a senior leader from the party today. He conveyed that the party leadership wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate. I gladly agreed to resign,” he announced on Twitter.
Met a senior leader from the party today. He conveyed that the party leadership wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the senate. I gladly agreed to resign.— Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@mustafa_nawazk) November 8, 2022
He added that he would submit his resignation in person to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani tomorrow.
Aitzaz Ahsan inquires after Imran Khan in Lahore 05:28 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
LAHORE – Senior lawyer and politician Aitzaz Ahsan met PTI Chairman Imran Khan and inquired about his health in ...
-
- Imran Khan terms Wazirabad incident FIR ‘farcical’07:00 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
-
- PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Senator06:02 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
- Pak vs NZ, Ist Semi-Final - Live Score & Live Updates, Live ...05:29 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
-
- Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate son Rayan's birthday with ...04:13 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
-
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022