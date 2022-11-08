PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Senator

ISLAMABAD – PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Tuesday announced resignation from the parliament after it emerged that the party was unhappy with his political position.

Khokhar has been critical of the government since its inception. He also refrained from becoming a state minister in April after the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister.

In a series of tweets, the PPP leader said he met a senior leader from the party today, who told him that the party leadership "wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate".

Met a senior leader from the party today. He conveyed that the party leadership wasn’t happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the senate. I gladly agreed to resign. — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@mustafa_nawazk) November 8, 2022

He added that he would submit his resignation in person to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani tomorrow.