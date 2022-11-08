Imran Khan terms Wazirabad incident FIR ‘farcical’

LAHORE – PTI Chairman Imran Khan termed the first information report (FIR) registered on the Wazirabad incident "farcical" and said he would give his position through his lawyers.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the former prime minister said the nation has awakened, understood, and risen in support of his message of justice, freedom, and national sovereignty.

"All my life I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state and my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation.

"When we are so close to our goal no fear or threat of death can stop my struggle. Our peaceful protests and dialogue are only for Pakistan's Haqeeqi Azadi," he added.

On the issue of the farcical FIR my lawyers will give my position. All my life I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state & my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation. Today the nation has awakened, understood & risen — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 8, 2022

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that party chairman Imran Khan directed his lawyers to approach the courts for the registration of the first information report (FIR) of the Wazirabad incident.

In a tweet, Chaudhry also accused the inspector general of Punjab and the deputy police officer of Gujrat of “wasting evidence” in the case.

چئرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان نے وکلاء کو ہدایت کی ہے کہ وزیر آباد حملے کی FIR کے اندراج کیلئے عدالت سے رجوع کیا جائے، IG Punjab اور DPO گجرات نے جس طرح نامعلوم دباؤ پر شہادتیں ضائع کیں وہ قابل دست اندازی جرم ہے جس ہر علیحدہ قانونی کاروائ شروع کی جا رہی بہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 8, 2022