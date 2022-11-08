Imran Khan terms Wazirabad incident FIR ‘farcical’
07:00 PM | 8 Nov, 2022
Imran Khan terms Wazirabad incident FIR ‘farcical’
LAHORE – PTI Chairman Imran Khan termed the first information report (FIR) registered on the Wazirabad incident "farcical" and said he would give his position through his lawyers.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the former prime minister said the nation has awakened, understood, and risen in support of his message of justice, freedom, and national sovereignty.

"All my life I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state and my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation.

"When we are so close to our goal no fear or threat of death can stop my struggle. Our peaceful protests and dialogue are only for Pakistan's Haqeeqi Azadi," he added.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that party chairman Imran Khan directed his lawyers to approach the courts for the registration of the first information report (FIR) of the Wazirabad incident.

In a tweet, Chaudhry also accused the inspector general of Punjab and the deputy police officer of Gujrat of “wasting evidence” in the case.

