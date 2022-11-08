Feroze Khan meets children in family court amid custody row with ex-wife
Pakistani actor Feroze Khan met his children Sultan and Fatima for the first time after his divorce from Syeda Aliza Sultan at the family court in Karachi where the case of interim maintenance of children was heard.
After prolonged hearings involving Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Aliza Sultan for the custody of their children, the Khaani actor was seen reassuring his son that they will be going home together.
The heartfelt video has gone viral on social media platforms with people sympathising with the hardships children are facing due to legal battles.
Feroze Khan and Syeda Aliza Sultan’s divorce gained attention when Aliza Sultan announced her separation on social media and accused Feroze Khan, an actor, of hitting her physically.
Earlier, Aliza’s brother Ahsan Raza spoke to the media following the hearing of Feroze Khan’s complaint against ex-wife Aliza Sultan. First of all, Ahsan said that Feroze Khan’s legal team was claiming that the documents and proof were fake.
He asserted that it is incorrect for Feroze and his lawyers to claim that the documents ware fake. "We have plenty of photos and documents that we do not wish to display, and we did not wish to display earlier photos either, but they were forced to be made public because they were contained in a court document."
