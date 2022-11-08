Sonya Hussyn, Shahzad Sheikh gear up for new TV project
With a plethora of drama serials and a huge number of remarkable actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry making a name for oneself is quite hard yet, Lollywood actors Sonya Hussyn and Shahzad Sheikh have achieved the feat effortlessly due to their impeccable acting prowess and years of presence in the industry. The on-screen duo will be seen opposite each other in the latest drama industry project.
Hussyn and Sheikh have been roped in for ARY's upcoming project Teray Bina Main Nahi. Although further details about the drama serial haven't been published, the news itself has broken the internet, obviously by the millions of fans of the Aisi Hai Tanhai actress, and the Raaz-e-Ulfat star.
Hussyn and Sheikh will surely be winning hearts and breaking records owing to their dedication and diligence.
Hussyn's work front has seen Aangan, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida, Saraab, Mor Moharan, and Tinkay Ka Sahara as recent projects.
On the other hand, Sheikh's upcoming works include Mohabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani, Kaarzar-e-Dua, and Jinhen Rastay Mein Khabar Hui.
