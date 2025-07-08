K-Electric reappoints Moonis Alvi as CEO

KARACHI – The Board of Directors of K-Electric has re-appointed Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), starting his new term on July 30, 2025, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

This decision was made during a board meeting held on July 7, 2025.

Moonis Alvi joined K-Electric in 2008 and has since held several senior positions, including Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Company Secretary, and Head of Treasury. He became the CEO in 2018.

With over 30 years of diverse experience in the financial sector, Alvi is recognised for leading K-Electric through a transformation that emphasises digitalisation and customer-centric initiatives, along with significant investments throughout the energy value chain. His leadership has focused on preparing K-Electric for the future by driving innovation and enhancing operational efficiency.