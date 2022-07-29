General Bajwa approaches US for early release of IMF loan to avert default
Share
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has approached Washington to request help in getting an early loan dispersal from the International Monetary Fund, as inflation and debt all stoke fears of economic collapse in cash strapped nation.
A report in Nikkei Asia quoting sources suggests that a top Pakistani general held a rare telephonic conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman earlier this week as deteriorating foreign reserves overshadow economic recovery.
During his call with US Deputy Secretary of State, COAS Bajwa urged the White House and the US Treasury Department for the quick supply of $1.2 billion to Pakistan.
General Bajwa has reached out to Washington as the financial lifeline from global lenders would be crucial for Islamabad’s economy buckling under pressure amid global price rise.
The development comes as Tariq Fatemi, a close aide of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, was in the US to meet with the US Deputy Secretary of State.
I met with Special Assistant to the PM of Pakistan Amb. Fatemi to reaffirm our shared goals of expanding relations through enhancing economic & commercial ties. We look forward to working together & celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations. #PakUSAt75 https://t.co/X6H9mnWUQU pic.twitter.com/yTJJoVZXF5— Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) July 21, 2022
Earlier, Washington-based lender IMF already granted Pakistan staff-level approval for the loan, however, the transaction will be processed after the multilateral lender's executive board grants final approval.
Meanwhile, International Monetary Fund is going into recess for the next three weeks and its board will not convene until late August, the report said, as the Pakistani currency is falling freely against the US dollar in interbank trading.
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for ... 06:52 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
WASHINGTON DC – An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, led by Nathan Porter, has finalized discussions for ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Two Indian air force pilot killed as another MiG-21 crashes in ...07:52 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan Army chief discusses defence collaboration, CPEC with ...06:52 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
- General Bajwa approaches US for early release of IMF loan to avert ...06:32 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
-
- Indian celebs react to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot05:55 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
- Sarah Khan looks stunning in her latest video04:41 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022