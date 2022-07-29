General Bajwa approaches US for early release of IMF loan to avert default
Web Desk
06:32 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
General Bajwa approaches US for early release of IMF loan to avert default
Source: @DeputySecState (Twitter)/File
Share

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has approached Washington to request help in getting an early loan dispersal from the International Monetary Fund, as inflation and debt all stoke fears of economic collapse in cash strapped nation.

A report in Nikkei Asia quoting sources suggests that a top Pakistani general held a rare telephonic conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman earlier this week as deteriorating foreign reserves overshadow economic recovery.

During his call with US Deputy Secretary of State, COAS Bajwa urged the White House and the US Treasury Department for the quick supply of $1.2 billion to Pakistan.

General Bajwa has reached out to Washington as the financial lifeline from global lenders would be crucial for Islamabad’s economy buckling under pressure amid global price rise.

The development comes as Tariq Fatemi, a close aide of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, was in the US to meet with the US Deputy Secretary of State. 

Earlier, Washington-based lender IMF already granted Pakistan staff-level approval for the loan, however, the transaction will be processed after the multilateral lender's executive board grants final approval.

Meanwhile, International Monetary Fund is going into recess for the next three weeks and its board will not convene until late August, the report said, as the Pakistani currency is falling freely against the US dollar in interbank trading.

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for ... 06:52 PM | 13 Jul, 2022

WASHINGTON DC – An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, led by Nathan Porter, has finalized discussions for ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Army chief discusses defence ...
06:52 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
Muharram 2022: Pakistan’s moon sighting ...
05:31 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
Secret balloting for new Punjab Assembly Speaker ...
03:47 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
Petrol prices in Pakistan likely to be increased ...
12:36 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
Pakistan reports 693 new Covid cases, one death
10:26 AM | 29 Jul, 2022
Pakistan lifts ban on import of non-essential and ...
09:17 AM | 29 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah, Shahzad Sheikh and Sami Khan to star in new drama
07:11 PM | 29 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr