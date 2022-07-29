Alizeh Shah, Shahzad Sheikh and Sami Khan to star in new drama

Popular actors Alizeh Shah, Shahzad Sheikh and Sami Khan are gearing up to star in the upcoming drama Muhabbat Ke Akhri Khani.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared the promo for the show on his social media account and penned a short note on the drama's plot.

“Every love story has a heroine, hero and a villain but in the gorgeous valleys and valleys of Kashmir takes place a drama serial starring Alizeh Shah, Shahzad Sheikh and Sami Khan, coming soon, only on Express TV,” wrote the Saraab actor.

The teaser starts with an aerial view of Kashmir and pans to a bridge as the narrator introduces the story. “There is Kashmir, there is another love story.”

The drama’s OST has been sung by Asrar Shah and Hadiqa Kiani.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.