Alizeh Shah stars in a new music video
Share
Alizeh Shah hails among Lollywood's rising stars who managed to turn heads with their dedication, beauty and talent. The Ehd e Wafa actress has been making rounds on the internet for every project that she stars in garnering awards and appreciation. Shah is headstrong to become a powerhouse in the industry with numerous projects and diverse roles. Teasing the fans once again, Shah is set to star in a music video.
The Bebasi actress shared a teaser of the latest song by Ali Tariq as she rocks in a stunning outfit. The song Raabte sung by Ali Tariq produced under the banner of ARY Digital has been released on music platforms for the audience to groove to. Shah had been ecstatic to work on the upcoming project as she shared the news.
View this post on Instagram
The collaboration between Alizeh Shah and Ali Tariq has been widely appreciated accumulating hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. Tariq is a rising star making name for himself with his powerful vocals.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Alizeh Shah is set to star in Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani to be aired on Express TV from July 31, 2022.
Alizeh Shah lands in hot waters as production ... 11:36 AM | 1 Jul, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she shot to ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
- Hira Mani shares video apology after controversial comments on Dua ...07:28 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
-
-
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022