Alizeh Shah stars in a new music video

Alizeh Shah hails among Lollywood's rising stars who managed to turn heads with their dedication, beauty and talent. The Ehd e Wafa actress has been making rounds on the internet for every project that she stars in garnering awards and appreciation. Shah is headstrong to become a powerhouse in the industry with numerous projects and diverse roles. Teasing the fans once again, Shah is set to star in a music video.

The Bebasi actress shared a teaser of the latest song by Ali Tariq as she rocks in a stunning outfit. The song Raabte sung by Ali Tariq produced under the banner of ARY Digital has been released on music platforms for the audience to groove to. Shah had been ecstatic to work on the upcoming project as she shared the news.

The collaboration between Alizeh Shah and Ali Tariq has been widely appreciated accumulating hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. Tariq is a rising star making name for himself with his powerful vocals.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is set to star in Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani to be aired on Express TV from July 31, 2022.