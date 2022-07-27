Pakistan Army continues rescue, relief operation after flooding wreaks havoc in GB, Balochistan
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army, along with the civil administration, continued rescue and relief operations in flood-affected parts after the most recent monsoon spell.
In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Pakistan Army troops were busy in relief and rescue efforts in various areas of Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.
Armed forces and Frontier Corps teams were constantly busy dewatering, supplying basic food necessities, and medical care to the affected population, the statement said.
At least 700 families, trapped during floods, were shifted from Bolan, Lasbela, Othal and Jhal Magsi, and Ghizer to safe places.
Pakistan Army has also established free medical camps at flood-affected areas where people are being provided medical facilities and free medicines. Basic food items, shelters, and other relief materials were also provided in Lasbela, Othal, Jhal Magsi, Khuzdar, and other areas.
Meanwhile, standby response teams are stationed at various locations in Balochistan for relief activities and to counter any emergency situation due to flooding.
Flash floods after heavy rainfall continued to ravage parts of Pakistan especially southwestern Balochistan as more than 100 people have died in the districts of Lasbela, Jhal Magsi, Kech, and Khuzdar.
PDMA officials claimed that the government paid compensation to the heirs of 75 flood victims.
As the third spell of the monsoon rains lashed the province, flash floods demolished roads and bridges, including the one connecting Balochistan with Sindh. Flood also washed away various portions of the Quetta-Karachi highway which caused the suspension of traffic.
