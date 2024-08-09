Search

Pakistan

July remittances reach $3 Billion, Saudi Arabia emerges as top contributor

06:34 PM | 9 Aug, 2024
remittances

In a notable boost to Pakistan's economy, overseas Pakistanis remitted a substantial $3 billion in July, marking a significant 48% increase compared to the same month last year, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Saudi Arabia has emerged as the top contributor, with Pakistanis residing in the Kingdom sending home $760 million. This was followed by remittances from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which totaled $610 million, and the United Kingdom, which contributed $440 million.

Despite the impressive year-on-year growth, July’s remittance figures represented a slight decline of 5% from June 2024, suggesting a potential seasonal fluctuation.

The inflow of these funds remains crucial for Pakistan's economy, offering significant support amid ongoing economic challenges. This robust financial assistance from the Pakistani diaspora highlights their continued commitment to supporting their homeland.

In related news, the SBP reported an increase in the country's foreign exchange reserves, reflecting a positive shift in the financial sector. Total foreign exchange reserves rose by $8 million to reach $14.047 billion. Notably, the SBP's reserves saw a substantial boost of $511 million, totaling $9.15 billion, while commercial bank deposits increased by $291 million to $5.31 billion.

These developments underscore the important role of remittances in stabilizing Pakistan’s economic landscape and enhancing its financial resilience.

Pakistan

08:36 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Free M-Tag announced for vehicles until Aug 15; details inside

07:44 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

When will Arshad Nadeem receive his gold medal at the Paris Olympics?

07:06 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Written order issued for physical remand of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

06:34 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

July remittances reach $3 Billion, Saudi Arabia emerges as top ...

05:58 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

My Suzuki My Story Season 4: Writing New Chapters

05:29 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Pakistan Foreign Office denies allegations of involvement in ...

Pakistan

09:24 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Gujranwala 9th Class Result 2024

09:51 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Sahiwal 9th Class Result 2024 - Check full result here

10:44 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Bahawalpur Class 9 Results 2024; Check Results Online

09:40 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Faisalabad Class 9 Matric Result 2024 - Check results here

09:54 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Sargodha Class 9 Result 2024; Check full Results here

09:00 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Lahore 9th Class Result 2024

Advertisement

Latest

08:36 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Free M-Tag announced for vehicles until Aug 15; details inside

Gold & Silver

05:25 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 9 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.30  280.40 
Euro EUR 303.35  305.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352  355.15 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.65  76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 184.25 186.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.50 744.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.35 206.25
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.10
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.00 912.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.50 729.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.50 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316.00 323.00
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: