July remittances reach $3 Billion, Saudi Arabia emerges as top contributor

In a notable boost to Pakistan's economy, overseas Pakistanis remitted a substantial $3 billion in July, marking a significant 48% increase compared to the same month last year, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
Saudi Arabia has emerged as the top contributor, with Pakistanis residing in the Kingdom sending home $760 million. This was followed by remittances from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which totaled $610 million, and the United Kingdom, which contributed $440 million.
Despite the impressive year-on-year growth, July’s remittance figures represented a slight decline of 5% from June 2024, suggesting a potential seasonal fluctuation.
The inflow of these funds remains crucial for Pakistan's economy, offering significant support amid ongoing economic challenges. This robust financial assistance from the Pakistani diaspora highlights their continued commitment to supporting their homeland.
In related news, the SBP reported an increase in the country's foreign exchange reserves, reflecting a positive shift in the financial sector. Total foreign exchange reserves rose by $8 million to reach $14.047 billion. Notably, the SBP's reserves saw a substantial boost of $511 million, totaling $9.15 billion, while commercial bank deposits increased by $291 million to $5.31 billion.
These developments underscore the important role of remittances in stabilizing Pakistan’s economic landscape and enhancing its financial resilience.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.40
|Euro
|EUR
|303.35
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.15
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
