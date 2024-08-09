Written order issued for physical remand of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD - A written order has been issued for the physical remand of Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his wife, Bushra Bibi. The order details that the recording of the accused’s statements is still pending, while the questionnaire has already been delivered to the defendants.

The order specifies that the investigation will continue to include inquiries into revelations made by the ADC and other officials, as well as statements from former Prime Minister Khan’s protocol staff. Additionally, the order notes the need for further recovery of jewelry items and tracking of additional purchased goods.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had previously sought a 14-day physical remand, but the NAB court approved an 11-day remand instead. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are scheduled to appear in court again on August 19, accompanied by a report detailing the progress of the investigation.