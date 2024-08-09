Written order issued for physical remand of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD - A written order has been issued for the physical remand of Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his wife, Bushra Bibi. The order details that the recording of the accused’s statements is still pending, while the questionnaire has already been delivered to the defendants.
The order specifies that the investigation will continue to include inquiries into revelations made by the ADC and other officials, as well as statements from former Prime Minister Khan’s protocol staff. Additionally, the order notes the need for further recovery of jewelry items and tracking of additional purchased goods.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had previously sought a 14-day physical remand, but the NAB court approved an 11-day remand instead. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are scheduled to appear in court again on August 19, accompanied by a report detailing the progress of the investigation.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.40
|Euro
|EUR
|303.35
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.15
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
