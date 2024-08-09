Free M-Tag announced for vehicles until Aug 15; details inside

ISLAMABAD – The National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced that the M-Tag facility will be available at no cost to citizens nationwide until August 15, 2024.

The authority said in the near future, only vehicles equipped with M-Tags will be permitted to operate on motorways.

NHA encourages the public to take advantage of this opportunity and requests them to obtain their M-Tags free of charge as soon as possible, it said in a press release.

In the initial phase of implementation, M-Tags will be mandatory for the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11) starting August 16, 2024.

Gradually, M-Tag will be mandatory for the vehicles plying on any of the motorways. It highlights that the M-Tag system not only saves time but also reduces costs for travelers.

Additionally, this system ensures that public funds are handled through transparent digital transactions.

To facilitate ease of access, the NHA has established multiple options for recharging M-Tags, including Customer Care Services, drive-through booths, and service areas, where payments can be made via credit/debit cards, EasyPaisa, and JazzCash.