Mawra Hocane draws criticism over her swimsuit video

Nothing on social media goes unnoticed, especially when it comes to celebrities, and particularly in Pakistan, where they often face criticism for allegedly violating cultural and societal norms. However, the positive aspects of their actions rarely receive the same level of appreciation from netizens.

Recently, Pakistani heartthrob Mawra Hocane found herself under fire for wearing a swimsuit while surfing on a beach in Hawaii. The Sabaat actor enjoyed a perfect summer vacation on the Pacific island, as she shared through her official Instagram account.

"I’ve got WINGS to fly… HAWAI’I surfer girl," Mawra captioned her post, which included several images and videos from her beach day.

Mawra wore a blue and green swimsuit appropriate for the occasion, and though it wasn’t particularly revealing, some netizens deemed her attire inappropriate. What especially caught the attention of some users in the comments section were the leggings she wore under the swimsuit. Technically, her entire legs were covered, and the outfit didn’t show any skin, but the seamless look of the tights drew criticism.

Unfortunately, the main highlight of the post—her impressive surfing skills—was overshadowed by the commentary on her clothing. The Nauroz actor surfed confidently, maintaining her balance on the surfboard, a feat that isn't easy to achieve.

Despite the backlash, there were also those who praised Mawra for keeping her attire modest and in line with societal values.

It seems that Mawra has been enjoying her days to the fullest, as she has been sharing glimpses of her trip abroad with her friends.