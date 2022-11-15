Is Dua Lipa going to perform at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar?

Hollywood singer Dua Lipa has denied the rumours about performing at the upcoming opening ceremonies for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Levitating singer said she will "look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made" when it became host.

Lipa posted an Instagram story on Sunday, which read, "There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar.

"I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform.

"I will be cheering England on from afar... One love, Dua."

The One Kiss singer said she hoped that the nation will fulfill the human rights pledges it made in order to land the bid.

Other acts including Robbie Williams, BTS's Jung Kook, US pop/rap group Black Eyed Peas, Colombian singer J Balvin, Diplo, Sean Paul and Calvin Harris are set to perform at events in Qatar during the tournament which will take place at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20.

The Gulf country has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, its human rights record. The country has also been criticised for its treatment of migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka dying in Qatar since it won its World Cup bid, according to The Guardian.