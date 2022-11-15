Saba Qamar warns about fake Twitter account created in her name

Lollywood's leading actress Saba Qamar has found herself on the flip side of Twitter's latest strategy for account verification.

The Kamli actress has a huge fandom with millions of diehard fans on all social media platforms yet she had to clarify which of her accounts were official.

Qamar fell prey to those misusing Twitter's account verification policy and warned her fans to keep an eye out for such handles.

For starters, a social media user not only created a fake profile in the Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahi star's name but also used the verified blue tick on it.

“This is my official Twitter handle so these small unknown pages should stop spreading fake information for the sake of being in the limelight.” “It’s time to grow up, kiddos,” read Qamar's Instagram story.

The Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi actress issued a warning to imposters, telling them to stop spreading fake information for the sake of 15 minutes of fame.

On the work front, Qamar was recently seen in Manto, Cheekh and Fraud while the actress has Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and Serial Killer in the pipeline.