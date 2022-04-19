Alizeh Shah and Shahzad Sheikh pair up for an upcoming Eid telefilm

Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah and heartthrob Shahzad Sheikh have paired up for an upcoming Eid telefilm and needless to say, the drama buffs are loving the fresh on-screen pairing.

The Ehd e Wafa star and the Deewar e Shab actor are all set to star in an upcoming telefilm named “Chand Raat Aur Chandni”.

Delving into the details, the Phaans actor revealed that he plays a young man goes who goes to extremes to stop his beloved's wedding and kidnaps her.

Produced by Big Bang Entertainment, the audience is anxiously waiting for some BTS pictures or teasers to pop up on their screens soon.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.