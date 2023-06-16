Inside Hina Afridi's birthday bash

The showbiz industry has witnessed a remarkable influx of fresh talent, breathing new life into various fields such as fashion, music, and more. Among the rising stars, Hina Afridi has emerged as a prominent figure, making a significant impact on the fashion scene. With her captivating beauty and undeniable talent, she has garnered attention and has become a sought-after brand ambassador for numerous renowned brands.
Not content with conquering the fashion world alone, Hina Afridi has also made her foray into the realm of drama. Her transition into acting has been met with praise and enthusiasm from both fans and industry insiders alike. She first appeared in Pehli Si Mohabbat and was lauded for her performance.
Recently, the actress was spotted celebrating her 22nd birthday, infusing the occasion with a vibrant touch of purple. She joyfully commemorated her special day in the company of beloved friends and cherished loved ones.
Afridi has once again left a lasting impression with her impeccable fashion sense, and her latest outfit was certainly no exception. The birthday girl effortlessly rocked a breathtaking lilac fitted shirt, beautifully paired with sleek black pants, resulting in a truly sophisticated and stylish ensemble. To complete her flawless look, she elegantly styled her hair into a chic bun, accentuated by delicate wispy curtain bangs, which perfectly framed her soft doe-eyed appearance.
"I wanted to say Thankyou to Everyone here!!! For just being so supportive and kind towards me. I’m BEYOND grateful," she captioned the post.
The comment section was flooded with heartfelt wishes and messages from numerous fans and admirers, all expressing their love for her.
She will next be seen in Kacha Dhaga.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 16, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294
|297
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.63
|771.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.17
|40.57
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.34
|36.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.93
|943.93
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.79
|753.79
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.96
|322.46
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs221,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,674.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
