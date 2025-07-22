Showbiz stars speak out against ‘honour killings’ in Balochistan’s Degari

Prominent celebrities from Pakistan’s showbiz industry have broken their silence over the horrific honour killing incident in Degari, Balochistan.

Actresses Hania Aamir and Naeema Butt took to social media to not only condemn the brutal act but also raise serious questions about societal values.

Hania Aamir shared a powerful post on Instagram that contained just one sentence — but it was enough to spark deep reflection within society. The post read:

“If women started killing in the name of honour, not a single man would be left alive.”

Though she added no caption, the message was strong and clearly referenced the tragic Balochistan incident.

Actress Naeema Butt shared a picture from the Degari incident with a thought-provoking caption:

“Want to see a coward? Look — he’s holding a gun. Want to see bravery? Look — he’s holding the Quran. That’s the whole story.”

Social media users widely supported both actresses’ posts, stressing the urgent need for rule of law in society.

It is worth mentioning that the shocking incident occurred just days before Eid ul Adha, but the disturbing video has only recently gone viral, prompting action from the authorities.

In the video, several armed men can be seen bringing a man and a woman to an open area before shooting them at close range.