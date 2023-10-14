Inside Mahira Khan's magical Qawwali night with Abida Parveen on stage

Pakistani film and television actor Mahira Khan’s star-studded yet intimate wedding is still keeping social media smitten. The Superstar actress recently shared heartwarming moments from the Qawwali night, part of her wedding festivities.

The Qawwali night was graced by none other than the legendary Abida Parveen as the singer. The gorgeous bride and her handsome groom, looked radiant as they danced and enjoyed themselves to the soulful Qawwalis.

Khan was accompanied by her entertainment fraternity friends Sarmad Khoosat, Azaan Sami Khan, Nina Kashif, Nabeel Qureshi and many other notable celebrities in attendance.

Khan wrote on Instagram, “Anyone who knows me… knows. Abida Parveen.. all my love, all my respect. Alhumdulillah. Shukr. Sabr. Shukr.”