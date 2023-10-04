Amna Ilyas looks smoking hot in monochrome suit

Amna Ilyas, the renowned Pakistani supermodel and actress, has perpetually captivated hearts with her breathtaking beauty and unwavering determination. However, she recently set the fashion world abuzz and earned widespread adoration from her fans and style aficionados alike when she effortlessly owned a commanding power suit, radiating unmistakable boss babe vibes.
Her commanding presence in that power suit stands as a testament to her unshakeable self-assuredness and her resolute commitment to shattering conventions.
Designed by the maestro Emraan Rajput, Ilyas's power suit was a true masterpiece in tailoring. It clung to her silhouette like a second skin, accentuating her curves and enhancing her innate grace. The precision of the fit bestowed upon her an air of razor-sharp sophistication that was impossible to overlook.
Every detail, from the lapels to the hem, bore the mark of meticulous consideration, culminating in a resounding sartorial declaration.
What distinguished Amna's choice of a monochromatic power suit was the infusion of classic elegance into her ensemble. The timeless checkered pattern exuded a sleek, perpetual charm, showcasing her avant-garde fashion sensibilities.
Fans and followers were quick to shower praise on the actress, applauding her for her impeccable style, infectious enthusiasm, and seamless manner filling her comment section with heart emojis.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696420373-8827.jpeg
On the work front, Ilyas will next be seen in Gardaab, Driven, and Mastani.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 4, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 201,100 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
