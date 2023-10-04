Search

Lifestyle

Amna Ilyas looks smoking hot in monochrome suit

Maheen Khawaja
05:19 PM | 4 Oct, 2023
Amna Ilyas
Source: Amna Ilyas (Instagram)

Amna Ilyas, the renowned Pakistani supermodel and actress, has perpetually captivated hearts with her breathtaking beauty and unwavering determination. However, she recently set the fashion world abuzz and earned widespread adoration from her fans and style aficionados alike when she effortlessly owned a commanding power suit, radiating unmistakable boss babe vibes.

Her commanding presence in that power suit stands as a testament to her unshakeable self-assuredness and her resolute commitment to shattering conventions.

Designed by the maestro Emraan Rajput, Ilyas's power suit was a true masterpiece in tailoring. It clung to her silhouette like a second skin, accentuating her curves and enhancing her innate grace. The precision of the fit bestowed upon her an air of razor-sharp sophistication that was impossible to overlook.

Every detail, from the lapels to the hem, bore the mark of meticulous consideration, culminating in a resounding sartorial declaration.

What distinguished Amna's choice of a monochromatic power suit was the infusion of classic elegance into her ensemble. The timeless checkered pattern exuded a sleek, perpetual charm, showcasing her avant-garde fashion sensibilities.

Fans and followers were quick to shower praise on the actress, applauding her for her impeccable style, infectious enthusiasm, and seamless manner filling her comment section with heart emojis.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-04/1696420373-8827.jpeg

On the work front, Ilyas will next be seen in Gardaab, Driven, and Mastani. 

Amna Ilyas and Gohar Rasheed team up for Zee5 project "Teen Taara"

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:31 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

WATCH — Yashma Gill looks ubercool while kayaking

05:41 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Saba Qamar looks smoking hot as "space siren" in latest photos

11:24 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

Sonam Bajwa looks smoking hot in red saree on Instagram

08:20 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

WATCH — Sajal Aly looks ravishing in red in latest BTS video

10:18 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Sania Mirza looks ravishing in red, shares new set of pictures on ...

05:29 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Amna Ilyas and Gohar Rasheed team up for Zee5 project "Teen Taara"

Advertisement

Latest

07:43 PM | 4 Oct, 2023

Glimpses of Babar Azam’s participation in ICC Captains' Day event

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 4 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 4 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 4, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.45
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.45 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.2 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766 774
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.55 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.36 940.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.55 173.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.35 756.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 313.85 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 4, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 201,100 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 4 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Karachi PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Islamabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Peshawar PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Quetta PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Sialkot PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Attock PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Gujranwala PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Jehlum PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Multan PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Bahawalpur PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Gujrat PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Nawabshah PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Chakwal PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Hyderabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Nowshehra PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Sargodha PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Faisalabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Mirpur PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: