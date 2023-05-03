Mani reveals Aamir Liaquat wanted to play his role in Money Back Guarantee

Salman Saqib Sheikh, who is better known as Mani, has established himself as a comic actor on both the small and big screens.

Recently, he was seen in the film Money Back Guarantee (MBG), directed by Faisal Quraishi, in which he played the role of Gaffar Ali, a Karachiite who prefers to be called 'G.A. Muhajir'. In an interview with a local media channel for the promotion of the film, Mani revealed that he had discussed his role with the late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain before his death, who had praised the concept and even expressed a desire to play the part himself.

Mani shared that the character of G.A. Muhajir was developed in front of him and that he didn't initially think it would translate into a film. However, when everything was finalized, he received a call that the film was happening, but the producer had disappeared. Fortunately, Faisal Quraishi found Shayan Khan, who produced and acted in the movie.

He expressed his regret that Liaquat could not watch MBG as he had been looking forward to it and even wanted to be cast in it. Mani also mentioned that Hussain had played a part in The Donkey King 2, but the film had stalled. He praised Hussain's significant impact on the entertainment industry and credited him with starting the trend of Ramadan shows in Pakistan.

The ensemble cast of twenty-seven actors includes Fawad Khan, Hina Dilpazir, Ali Safina, Wasim Akram, Shayan Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Gohar Rasheed and Jan Rambo, Ayesha Omar, and many more.

This satirical crime comedy features a group of bickering robbers plotting to steal the dishonestly acquired wealth of corrupt politicians from a bank vault. MBG was released worldwide on April 21, 2023, and has received positive to mixed reviews.