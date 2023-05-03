Putin unharmed as Russian forces repel drone attack on Kremlin

MOSCOW – Russia said it has foiled an assassination attempt carried out by the Ukraine on President Vladimir Putin late Tuesday.

Putin’s office in a statement said Ukraine launched two drone attacks overnight intended to target the Kremlin residence of the Russian president. It said the drones were shot down using electronic warfare measures and caused no casualties or damage, RT reported.

“We consider this a preplanned terrorist action and an attempt against the Russian president,” it added.

The attack was carried out “ahead of Victory Day and the parade on May 9, when foreign guests plan to be present”.

The official statement warned that Russia reserved the right to retaliate in a manner, place and time of its choosing.

Meanwhile, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told media that the president was absent when the incident occurred, saying he is currently at the presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo in Moscow Region.