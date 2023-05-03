Gold prices shatter all previous records in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold broke all previous records as it continued its gaining streak on Wednesday amid political uncertainty and delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.

The price of per tola gold surged by Rs1,700 to close at Rs222,700 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs1,457 to settle at Rs190,929, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity jumped by $25 to settle at $2,015 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market increased by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.15 per 10 grams to settle at Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68, respectively.