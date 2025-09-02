Quetta suicide blast kills 5, injures 29 near Shahwani Stadium

QUETTA – At least five people were killed and 29 others injured in an explosion on Quetta’s Sariab Road on Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson for Civil Hospital.

A Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson said the blast, which occurred near Shahwani Stadium, appeared to be a suicide attack. He added that investigation teams were gathering evidence from the site.

Pakistan has seen a sharp rise in terrorist incidents since 2021, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

A recent report by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) revealed that the country recorded 78 terrorist attacks in June alone, resulting in at least 100 deaths.

The victims included 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two local peace committee members. Additionally, 189 people were injured, among them 126 members of the security forces and 63 civilians.

Overall, violence and security operations in June left 175 people dead — including 55 security personnel, 77 militants, 41 civilians, and two peace committee members.

In response, security forces and law enforcement agencies have intensified counter-terrorism operations, launching targeted actions in KP’s Bajaur district.

Earlier this month, forces killed 47 Indian-backed militants attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan during separate operations in Balochistan’s Zhob district.