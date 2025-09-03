Latest

Pakistan PM Shehbaz joins Xi, Putin, and Kim at China’s Victory Day Parade

By News Desk
10:01 am | Sep 3, 2025
BEIJING – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended China’s Victory Day parade in Beijing, commemorating 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, standing alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The parade was held in Tiananmen Square, featuring thousands of troops and hundreds of advanced weapons systems, showcasing China’s growing military strength under Xi’s modernization drive.

Addressing the crowd, Xi declared that China’s rise is “unstoppable” and emphasized national unity, sending a clear signal to the international community.

Xi, Putin, and Kim made global headlines, appearing together publicly, interpreting it as a demonstration of solidarity and a challenge to the US-led global order.

This marks only the second Victory Day parade since China began commemorating the defeat of Japan in 2015. Traditionally, China stages large military parades every decade to celebrate the founding of the regime.

