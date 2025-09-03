Pakistan PM Shehbaz joins Xi, Putin, and Kim at China’s Victory Day Parade

BEIJING – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended China’s Victory Day parade in Beijing, commemorating 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, standing alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The parade was held in Tiananmen Square, featuring thousands of troops and hundreds of advanced weapons systems, showcasing China’s growing military strength under Xi’s modernization drive.

Just now 🚨 Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives at the Chinese Military Victory Day Parade. It’s their 80th Anniversary, and the Pak PM sharing the stage with, Russian President Putin, N. Korean Kim Jong un and chinese Xi Jinping. Video#Pakistan #KimJongUn #China pic.twitter.com/MDivnF6yuy — Mayank (@mayankcdp) September 3, 2025

Addressing the crowd, Xi declared that China’s rise is “unstoppable” and emphasized national unity, sending a clear signal to the international community.

Xi, Putin, and Kim made global headlines, appearing together publicly, interpreting it as a demonstration of solidarity and a challenge to the US-led global order.

This marks only the second Victory Day parade since China began commemorating the defeat of Japan in 2015. Traditionally, China stages large military parades every decade to celebrate the founding of the regime.