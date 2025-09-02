CPEC, BRI projects drive Strategic Talks between PM Shehbaz, Xi Jinping

BEIJING – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, underscoring the unshakable bond between Pakistan and China.

Accompanied by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Shehbaz hailed Xi as “symbol of strength and stability” and praised mega-projects like CPEC and the Belt and Road Initiative as milestones of shared progress.

The premier reaffirmed that Pakistan and China are “iron brothers,” with the people of Pakistan cherishing this historic friendship.

During his Beijing visit, Sharif is also set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, attend 80th-anniversary ceremony of the fight against fascism, and speak at the China-Pakistan Business-to-Business Conference to boost investment and bilateral cooperation.