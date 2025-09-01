SCO Summit 2025: PM Shehbaz urges regional dialogue, rejects terror politics by certain states

TIANJIN – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), emphasized Pakistan’s firm commitment to regional cooperation, multilateralism, and peaceful diplomacy.

Expressing gratitude to the Chinese government for their exceptional hospitality, the premier stated that SCO remains a vital platform for promoting regional integration. He reiterated that Pakistan values dialogue and diplomacy and believes there is no priority greater than sovereignty and territorial integrity for any nation.

Highlighting Pakistan’s respect for the sovereignty of all SCO member states and neighboring countries, he underlined the importance of cooperation and peaceful coexistence. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s adherence to all international and bilateral agreements, including the need for uninterrupted access to water under such accords—an objective in line with SCO’s broader goals.

Speaking on economic collaboration, he called the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a transformative project between the two countries, playing a key role in strengthening connectivity and development.

Addressing regional peace, Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of stable relations with all neighboring countries. He called for comprehensive dialogue in South Asia to resolve long-standing disputes and achieve sustainable peace.

Turning attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, PM Shehbaz called the ongoing violence and starvation a “deep wound on our collective conscience.” He reiterated Pakistan’s support for the UN-backed two-state solution and demanded an immediate end to the bloodshed.

On terrorism, PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s zero-tolerance stance, noting that the country has made immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. He condemned all forms of terrorism, extremism, and separatism, describing them as serious threats to regional stability.

He warned against the use of terrorism as a political tool by certain states, stating that the global community does not accept such false narratives.

He also pointed to credible evidence of foreign involvement in terrorist attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling for accountability of those responsible and their facilitators.

Concluding his address, the prime minister emphasized the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, which he said is crucial for the security and prosperity of the entire region.