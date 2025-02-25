Suzuki Alto New Price in Pakistan with effect from Feb 2025

LAHORE – Suzuki Alto holds its position as one of most selling cars known for its fuel efficiency and compact size, but the entry-level four-wheeler has become more expensive as prices have gone up over 1lac in recent adjustments.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company made the announcement of price hike to improve quality of Ravi, and Alto – one of most selling cars in 660cc category.

Suzuki Alto Price in Pakistan

Models New Price Suzuki Alto VXR MT 2,827,000 Suzuki Alto VXR AGS 2,989,000 Suzuki Alto VXL AGS 3,140,000 Suzuki Ravi Pickup 1,956,000

The company said these price adjustments are part of their ongoing commitment to ensuring the highest levels of product quality, safety, and comfort.

Despite price hike, Suzuki Alto remains widely sought-after model in Pakistan, providing value to customers with enhanced features while maintaining its affordability.