PSX gains over 1000 points after coalition govt announcement

KARACHI - Pakistan stock market saw recovery on Wednesday with the benchmark KSE-100 index rising more than 1000 points as colaition as major political parties announced to form coalition government together to steer country out of crisis.
After three days of negative trading, bulls took charge at PSX on Wednesday. The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 1,040.65 points and reached 62,267.57 points during the intraday trading.
On Tuesday, KSE-100 index moved down below 60,000 level in early hours after the opening bell amid the ongoing political uncertainty.
Experts linked quick recovery with formation of a new government. They noted that the recent rebound of the KSE-100 index after political uncertainty demonstrates the flexibility of market participants.
The positve sentiment in money market holds key importance as investors are closely monitoring these developments and are prepared to adjust their strategies to avail opportunities and manage risks.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.08
|751.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.67
|733.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
