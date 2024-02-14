Search

PSX gains over 1000 points after coalition govt announcement

Web Desk
11:28 AM | 14 Feb, 2024
PSX gains over 1000 points after coalition govt announcement
Source: File Photo

KARACHI - Pakistan stock market saw recovery on Wednesday with the benchmark KSE-100 index rising more than 1000 points as colaition as major political parties announced to form coalition government together to steer country out of crisis.

After three days of negative trading, bulls took charge at PSX on Wednesday. The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 1,040.65 points and reached 62,267.57 points during the intraday trading. 

On Tuesday, KSE-100 index moved down below 60,000 level in early hours after the opening bell amid the ongoing political uncertainty.

Experts linked quick recovery with formation of a new government. They noted that the recent rebound of the KSE-100 index after political uncertainty demonstrates the flexibility of market participants.

The positve sentiment in money market holds key importance as investors are closely monitoring these developments and are prepared to adjust their strategies to avail opportunities and manage risks.

11:28 AM | 14 Feb, 2024

PSX gains over 1000 points after coalition govt announcement

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.4
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.08 751.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.43 916.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.67 733.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 318.94 321.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

