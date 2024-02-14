PSX gains over 1000 points after coalition govt announcement

KARACHI - Pakistan stock market saw recovery on Wednesday with the benchmark KSE-100 index rising more than 1000 points as colaition as major political parties announced to form coalition government together to steer country out of crisis.

After three days of negative trading, bulls took charge at PSX on Wednesday. The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 1,040.65 points and reached 62,267.57 points during the intraday trading.

On Tuesday, KSE-100 index moved down below 60,000 level in early hours after the opening bell amid the ongoing political uncertainty.

Experts linked quick recovery with formation of a new government. They noted that the recent rebound of the KSE-100 index after political uncertainty demonstrates the flexibility of market participants.

The positve sentiment in money market holds key importance as investors are closely monitoring these developments and are prepared to adjust their strategies to avail opportunities and manage risks.