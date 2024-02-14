Qawali night pictures of Jannat Mirza's sister go viral

Pictures from the Qawali night function of Jannat Mirza's sister Sehar Mirza have gone viral as wedding festivities are underway.

Tiktoker Jannat Mirza is buzzing with excitement as her younger sister starts new chapter. Mirza sisters are having quality time and continue to delight fans with pre-wedding festivities.

It started with a lively dholki ceremony, filled with music, dance, and laughter, and now dreamy Qawali event garnered attention. Several TikTokers and influencers also graced the event.