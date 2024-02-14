Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check forecast for twin cities here

Twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are experiencing dry, cold weather mid-week and the dry spell with advance in the coming days.

Pakistan Met Office, in its latest advisory said, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. It said dry weather will prevail in most parts of country including capital Islamabad on Wednesday.

Islamabad Rain Update

Under the current weather conditions, there are no chances of rain or thunderstorms in Islamabad or Rawalpindi on Wednesday or Thursday.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the temperature reached around 20°C. Humidity was recorded at around 25 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 10km/h. Max UV Index was recorded between 3-5 which is moderate, with visibility around 10km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at over 175, which is Unhealthy.

The air has reached a moderate level of pollution and is unhealthy for all groups. Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Leh -10, Skardu -07, Kalam -06, Gupis, Astore -05, Gilgit, Bagrote -04, Srinagar and Hunza -03.