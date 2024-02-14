Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check forecast for twin cities here

Twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are experiencing dry, cold weather mid-week and the dry spell with advance in the coming days.
Pakistan Met Office, in its latest advisory said, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. It said dry weather will prevail in most parts of country including capital Islamabad on Wednesday.
Under the current weather conditions, there are no chances of rain or thunderstorms in Islamabad or Rawalpindi on Wednesday or Thursday.
At noon, the temperature reached around 20°C. Humidity was recorded at around 25 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 10km/h. Max UV Index was recorded between 3-5 which is moderate, with visibility around 10km.
The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at over 175, which is Unhealthy.
The air has reached a moderate level of pollution and is unhealthy for all groups. Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts.
Past 24 Hour Weather
Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Leh -10, Skardu -07, Kalam -06, Gupis, Astore -05, Gilgit, Bagrote -04, Srinagar and Hunza -03.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.08
|751.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.67
|733.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
