Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check forecast for twin cities here

12:40 PM | 14 Feb, 2024
Islamabad weather update
Twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are experiencing dry, cold weather mid-week and the dry spell with advance in the coming days.

Pakistan Met Office, in its latest advisory said, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. It said dry weather will prevail in most parts of country including capital Islamabad on Wednesday.

Islamabad Rain Update

Under the current weather conditions, there are no chances of rain or thunderstorms in Islamabad or Rawalpindi on Wednesday or Thursday.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the temperature reached around 20°C. Humidity was recorded at around 25 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 10km/h. Max UV Index was recorded between 3-5 which is moderate, with visibility around 10km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at over 175, which is Unhealthy. 

The air has reached a moderate level of pollution and is unhealthy for all groups. Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts. 

Past 24 Hour Weather 

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Leh -10, Skardu -07, Kalam -06, Gupis, Astore -05, Gilgit, Bagrote -04, Srinagar and Hunza -03.

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.4
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.08 751.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.43 916.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.67 733.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 318.94 321.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

