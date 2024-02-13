Pakistan to receive scattered rains this week; Check latest update here

ISLAMABAD – Rains are expected in various parts of Pakistan this week as a shallow westerly wave prevails, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office slightly partly cloudy weather and rainfall of varying intensities will lash several regions in next two days.

Under the current weather conditions, rain-wind, and thunderstorm is likely in Balochistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Met Office said rain, and thunderstorm will lash coastal areas of Makran, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas while freezing weather is likely in upper parts.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of Pakistan while, freezing cold in northern parts.

Rain occurred at isolated places in south Balochistan. (Rainfall mm): Balochistan: Gwadar 17, Jiwani 15 and Pasni 04.

Today's recorded Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Leh -09, Skardu, Kalam -07, Gupis, Astore -05, Bagrote -04, Srinagar, Gilgit and Hunza -03.