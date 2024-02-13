Pakistan to receive scattered rains this week; Check latest update here

ISLAMABAD – Rains are expected in various parts of Pakistan this week as a shallow westerly wave prevails, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.
In its fresh advisory, Met Office slightly partly cloudy weather and rainfall of varying intensities will lash several regions in next two days.
Under the current weather conditions, rain-wind, and thunderstorm is likely in Balochistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.
Met Office said rain, and thunderstorm will lash coastal areas of Makran, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas while freezing weather is likely in upper parts.
Cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of Pakistan while, freezing cold in northern parts.
Rain occurred at isolated places in south Balochistan. (Rainfall mm): Balochistan: Gwadar 17, Jiwani 15 and Pasni 04.
Today's recorded Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Leh -09, Skardu, Kalam -07, Gupis, Astore -05, Bagrote -04, Srinagar, Gilgit and Hunza -03.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
