Education key to healthy social order, says top Pakistani general in NDU lecture

RAWALPINDI – General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, said that education inculcates refinement and civilized behavior in humankind that forms the edifice of a healthy social order.

He was addressing at the Degrees Award Ceremony of Graduates of Faculty of Contemporary studies held at National Defence University Islamabad, today.

Chairman JCSC also conferred degrees, medals and merit certificates among the successful participants of the course.

He appreciated the participants for their participation and keen learning during the course. General Nadeem Raza said that NDU has experienced a rapid transformation and has lived up to its tradition of dispensing quality education in a conducive environment.

He also acknowledged the efforts of NDU team for efficaciously continuing academic activities on during the challenging times of pandemic.

At the end, General Nadeem extended his felicitations to the graduating students, their parents and NDU faculty members on achieving this important milestone in the academic career.

Earlier, upon arrival at NDU, Chairman JCSC was received by President NDU.