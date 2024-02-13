Caretaker PM Kakar summoned in case of forced disappearance of Baloch students

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned interim Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar in the case of forced disappearance of Baloch students.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani took up the case of implementation on the force disappearance, and lamented the absence of Attorney General in the case that made headlines.
Assistant Attorney General prayed before court to defer the hearing due to the unavailability of Attorney General, the court however turned down the request and summoned interim prime minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Feb 19.
IHC judge further lamented the forced disappearance, saying those who are responsible should get capital punishment.
In previous hearing, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said the court felt embarrassed that the issue had been lingering for several years.
Last month, Supreme Court of Pakistan directed Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances to submit a “comprehensive report” on missing persons, along with the details of all production orders issued.
The commission was formed in 2011 to trace missing persons and fix responsibility on the individuals or organisations responsible for it.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
