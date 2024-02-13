Search

Caretaker PM Kakar summoned in case of forced disappearance of Baloch students

Web Desk
12:05 PM | 13 Feb, 2024
ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned interim Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar in the case of forced disappearance of Baloch students.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani took up the case of implementation on the force disappearance, and lamented the absence of Attorney General in the case that made headlines.

Assistant Attorney General prayed before court to defer the hearing due to the unavailability of Attorney General, the court however turned down the request and summoned interim prime minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Feb 19.

IHC judge further lamented the forced disappearance, saying those who are responsible should get capital punishment. 

In previous hearing, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said the court felt embarrassed that the issue had been lingering for several years.

Last month, Supreme Court of Pakistan directed Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances to submit a “comprehensive report” on missing persons, along with the details of all production orders issued.

The commission was formed in 2011 to trace missing persons and fix responsibility on the individuals or organisations responsible for it.

