PSL 9 trophy all set to be unveiled in Lahore today

12:32 PM | 13 Feb, 2024
LAHORE – The trophy of Pakistan Super League (PSL9) is set to be revealed ahead of the extravaganza event which is scheduled to start from February 17, 2024.

PSL9 trophy unveiling will be at Lahore's Polo Ground, as fans are excited for glitz, glamour and promises of action-packed event. 

Pakistan Cricket Board new Chief Mohsin Naqvi and other officials will attend the event and players of all teams and their owners will also be present on the occasion.

PSL 9 is set to spring into action from February 17 2024 at PCB’s headquarters in Lahore, with two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions Islamabad United.

The event will be played in four cities Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi with the final of the 6-team tournament taking place at Karachi National Bank Stadium on 18 March.

During the 34-game T20 tournament, Karachi will host 11 matches, which include the Qualifier, two Eliminators, and the final. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi's Pindi Cricket Stadium will each host nine matches, while Multan will host five matches.

The highly anticipated clash between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will occur on February 24th and March 9th. The February 24th match will be at Gaddafi Stadium, while the March 9th match will be at National Bank Stadium.

Akin to the previous edition, the upcoming ninth edition of the PSL will be held in two parts. Multan Cricket Stadium and Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host 14 matches from February 17th to 27th. The action will then shift to Pindi Cricket Stadium and National Bank Stadium in Karachi for 16 matches from February 28th to March 12th. The playoffs will then be entirely held in Karachi.

