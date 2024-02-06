Punjab seeks deployment of Pakistan Army, Rangers for PSL 9 security

LAHORE – Punjab government has sought the deployment of troops of Pakistan Army and Rangers for the security of the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9).

The Punjab Home Department has sent a request to the federal cabinet seeking military and paramilitary troops for the domestic cricket event as a number of international players participate in it.

The provincial government has made the request for the deployment of troops for the matches to be played in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

It has also sought deployment of Light Commando Battalion and SSG Commandoes for the event, besides requesting an helicopter for aerial surveillance.

PSL 9 will begin from 17 February 2024 at the PCB’s headquarters in Lahore, with two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions Islamabad United.

The marquee event will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of the six-team tournament taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 18 March.